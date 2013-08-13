Lady Gaga Releases New Single 'Applause' Early After Weekend Hack

After a clip from Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” leaked this weekend, the pop star took matters into her own hands and just released the entire song ahead of schedule.

Gaga teased the release this morning to her nearly 40 million Twitter followers:

DUE TO HACKERS AN ABUNDANCE OF LOW/HIGH QUALITY LEAKS…WE ISSUE THIS POP MUSIC EMERGENCY…MONSTERS SPREAD THE WORD

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2013

MY NEW SINGLE ‘APPLAUSE’ IS OUT TODAY AND CAN BE HEARD ON UNITED STATES RADIO IN 15 MINUTES. INTERNATIONAL RADIO TO FOLLOW.

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2013

See if you think the new single deserves a round of “Applause” below:

IM ON THE RADIO I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! IT FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR *APPLAUSE,* WE ARE SO HAPPY YOU LOVE IT!

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.