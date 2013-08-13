Lady Gaga Releases New Single 'Applause' Early After Weekend Hack

Aly Weisman

After a clip from Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” leaked this weekend, the pop star took matters into her own hands and just released the entire song ahead of schedule.

Gaga teased the release this morning to her nearly 40 million Twitter followers:

See if you think the new single deserves a round of “Applause” below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.