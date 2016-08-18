Lady Gaga announced when she's coming back with a long-awaited new single

Lady Gaga hasn’t been seen on the pop charts for a while, but she’s due for a comeback.

The singer took a break after her last solo album, 2013’s “Artpop,” failed to catch on like previous efforts, in order to pursue a collaboration with Tony Bennett and acting on FX’s “American Horror Story.”

On Wednesday she announced a new single, “Perfect Illusion,” through her Instagram. The song will be out in September.

Pitchfork reports that the song is produced by Mark Ronson, of “Uptown Funk,” and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Mark Ronson previously shared photos showing him working together with Gaga and Parker.

