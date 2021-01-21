Watch Lady Gaga sing the National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Callie Ahlgrim
Rob Carr/Getty ImagesLady Gaga performed the National Anthem at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.
  • Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem on Wednesday during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
  • She wore a black-and-red gown, adorned with a golden bird, for her performance at the US Capitol.
  • Watch the “Chromatica” singer arrive in the livestream below, just before Kamala Harris was sworn in.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

