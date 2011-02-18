OUCH! Madonna's Rep Calls Lady Gaga A Liar

Lady Gaga is used to looking crazy — moreso for wearing meat than making stuff up.



But now she seems to be caught in a lie. Earlier this week, Gaga addressed the controversy over her new single, “Born This Way” — it’s oh-so-similar to Madonna’s iconic “Express Yourself” — by telling Jay Leno that Madonna’s team had emailed her, saying Madonna loves the new song.

Madonna’s rep now says that they knew of no such email.

This isn’t the first time communication between Madonna and a star who idolizes her has gotten garbled. Back in 2003, Britney Spears went through the same sort of saga. She wanted to duet with Madonna, but Madonna wouldn’t call her back.

Luckily, they smoothed things over enough to give us “Me Against The Music” and their infamous on-stage makeout at the MTV VMAs.

Maybe the Lady and the Queen will kiss and make up, too — but it’s admittedly never easy to get to Gaga’s face.

