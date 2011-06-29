Lady Gaga Speaks Out On The $5 Million Charity Lawsuit Against Her

Lady Gaga‘s publicist issued a statement today addressing the charity-scam lawsuit pending against her.



A law firm in Michigan has accused Gaga of hoarding some profits from her “We Pray For Japan” tsunami relief bracelets.

Luckily for Gaga, the whole case sounds a little shady: how do these random Michigan lawyers know she’s been siphoning cash, fans wondered.

And it doesn’t help, frankly, that the spokesman for the lawsuit hails from 1-800-LAW-FIRM.

In any case, Gaga’s camp says:

“This misguided lawsuit is without merit and unfortunately takes attention away from the kind deeds of the fans around the world who are supporting the people of Japan,” said rep Holly Shakoor. “The entire $5 donation made with the purchase of each bracelet is going to support the disaster relief. No profit is being made on shipping costs. Sales tax charges were made in accordance with local legal requirements. Lady Gaga has personally pledged her own funds to this cause and continues to support the victims of the disaster.”

Meanwhile, Madonna — whose plans for a Malawi girls school fell apart earlier this year — announced today that she’ll try her luck in the country again, this time with an orphanage.

