These Music Superstars Used To Be Less-Famous Artists With Different Names

The formula for pop success is a tricky one.



Lana Del Rey showed one way to achieve success, even if you start slow.

It’s equal parts image, music and luck.

Unfortunately, we can’t tell you the exact mixture. Instead, you might want to ask these stars, who all made drastic changes to their brands and careers — for the better.

Sorry, Bow Wow.

