Report: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry weep backstage at Clinton victory party

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Katie Perry wept backstage on election night at what was supposed to be Hillary Clinton’s victory party, according to an MSNBC reporter.

The political world was shocked on Tuesday night when it appeared that Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, had all but secured the presidency.

Kasie Hunt, political correspondent for MSNBC, broke the news on Twitter through a source:

Lady Gaga is crying backstage, source reports

— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 9, 2016

Cher is also backstage crying, source reports

— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 9, 2016

Katy Perry was supposed to sing the national anthem at Hillary Clinton victory party. Someone else took her place.

— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 9, 2016

