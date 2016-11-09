Report: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry weep backstage at Clinton victory party

Oliver Darcy

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Katie Perry wept backstage on election night at what was supposed to be Hillary Clinton’s victory party, according to an MSNBC reporter.

The political world was shocked on Tuesday night when it appeared that Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, had all but secured the presidency. 

Kasie Hunt, political correspondent for MSNBC, broke the news on Twitter through a source:

