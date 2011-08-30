Lady Gaga Refuses To Break Character, Answers Questions As Male Alter Ego (VIDEO)

Lady Gaga‘s one-woman-show as her male alter-ego Jo Calderone on Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards did not end backstage.



As press greeted artists backstage during the awards show, Gaga refused to break character answering all questions as Calderone and providing some background on the character.

In case you were wondering, Calderone is from New Jersey and his family is from Sicily.

But don’t call him a guido.

