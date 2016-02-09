Lady Gaga has been gone for 3 years -- now she's poised to make a huge comeback

Jacob Shamsian, Ben Nigh

In 2008, “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” made Lady Gaga one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Her next album, “Born This Way,” was also a success. But her third, “Artpop,” couldn’t catch on in the same way.

But a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination, and a terrific performance singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl later, Lady Gaga is back in a big way.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

