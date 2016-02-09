Lady Gaga has been gone for 3 years -- now she's poised to make a huge comeback

In 2008, “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” made Lady Gaga one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Her next album, “Born This Way,” was also a success. But her third, “Artpop,” couldn’t catch on in the same way.
But a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination, and a terrific performance singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl later, Lady Gaga is back in a big way.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh
