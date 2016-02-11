Lady Gaga's Oscar-nominated song is different than anything she's done before

Ian Phillips, Ben Nigh

Lady Gaga is nominated for her first Oscar for co-writing the song “Til It Happens to You,” which is from the documentary “The Hunting Ground.”

It’s a powerful song raising awareness about sexual assault on college campuses. She says a portion of proceeds from the song will go to charities helping sexual assault survivors.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.