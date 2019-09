Google’s Marissa Mayer interviewed pop star Lady Gaga yesterday.



Mayer noted that Lady Gaga is one of the most searched people in the world, with some 443 million hits for the query “Lady Gaga” on Google, and her “Bad Romance” was one of the two most popular YouTube videos of all time.

