Google's Marissa Mayer Interviews Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga isn’t just a music and media phenomenon, she’s also a tech phenomenon. She’s one of the tech-savviest celebrities and has used channels like Twitter and YouTube to tremendous effect to boost her career. So it makes sense to invite her to speak at Google and that’s what she did.



She gets interviewed by Google VP Marissa Mayer, and there’s a cool clip at the beginning showing Lady Gaga’s impact through Google products.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via TheNextWeb)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.