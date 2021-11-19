Lady Gaga reveals she came up with the ‘father, son, and house of Gucci’ line off the cuff

Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM

The most memorable line from “House of Gucci” was improvised.

Gaga came up with “father, son, and House of Gucci” while filming, she told Variety.

“It felt right and we did it,” she said.

One of the most memorable lines in “House of Gucci” is when Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani character says the words “father, son, and house of Gucci” while doing the sign of the cross.

The scene has been a favorite since featured in the movie’s first trailer back in July.

It turns out, Gaga came up with the line off the cuff.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Thursday she confirmed to Variety that she improvised the line and praised Leto for receiving the line.

She told the trade that the line was said by her and her team all the time in her trailer when she took breaks from filming. But for some reason, she felt that scene with Leto was the perfect time to actually use it in the movie.

“Something about that scene when we were doing it felt right and we did it,” Gaga said. “It’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director. He uses the stuff. He uses the creativity.”

But despite Variety telling Gaga that the line is now one of the most iconic in movie history, the star isn’t buying it.

“I don’t know about that,” she said. “But we’ll find out.”

“House of Gucci,” which opens in theaters on November 24, is based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden, in which the author recounts how Gaga’s Reggiani character plotted the murder of her then-ex-husband, heir of the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). Reggiani would go on to spend 18 years in jail after being convicted of the crime.

The movie also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek.