All the daring looks Lady Gaga has worn to promote ‘House of Gucci,’ from sheer dresses to gowns with thigh-high slits

- Lady Gaga is having fun with her fashion choices while promoting “House of Gucci.”
- She wowed in a red Versace dress with daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit at the Milan premiere.
- Here’s a look at everything Gaga has worn during the “House of Gucci” press tour.
Lady Gaga looked stunning in a sheer purple dress with a statement cape and a daring slit.
The star made a splash at the UK premiere of the film in a Gucci dress that she paired with black patterned tights, black lace-up boots, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The dress’ waist-high slit also allowed Gaga to show off her undergarments.
Gaga wore a sleek Et Ochs dress designed with a cutout across her torso and a thigh-high slit for a London screening of the film.
The star paired the dress with gold D’Accori Belle platform heels and gold jewelry.
Lady Gaga also wore a head-to-toe Gucci outfit while she was in London.
She paired her leather-lined logo cape with the matching dress, a metallic purse, beige Pleaser boots, and aviator sunglasses.
She made a statement in a jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen look while out in London.
Gaga paired the blazer dress with matching over-the-knee boots and a poppy pin in honor of the UK’s Remembrance Day.
Lady Gaga wore a leopard-print Valentino dress while doing press in Milan.
She paired the leopard look with tan heels, a white crossbody Valentino bag, and gold hoop earrings.
Lady Gaga stunned in a custom Versace dress at the Milan premiere of “House of Gucci.”
The star’s dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and daring cutouts across her torso and hips. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress was inspired by a Gianni Versace design from the brand’s spring 1995 collection.
She paired it with red heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.