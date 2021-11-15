All the daring looks Lady Gaga has worn to promote ‘House of Gucci,’ from sheer dresses to gowns with thigh-high slits

Lady Gaga looked stunning in a sheer purple dress with a statement cape and a daring slit. Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty The star made a splash at the UK premiere of the film in a Gucci dress that she paired with black patterned tights, black lace-up boots, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The dress’ waist-high slit also allowed Gaga to show off her undergarments.

Gaga wore a sleek Et Ochs dress designed with a cutout across her torso and a thigh-high slit for a London screening of the film. Lady Gaga wore a brown dress to a screening of ‘House of Gucci.’ Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Image The star paired the dress with gold D’Accori Belle platform heels and gold jewelry.

Lady Gaga also wore a head-to-toe Gucci outfit while she was in London. Lady Gaga wore a neutral-printed look in London. MEGA/GC Images She paired her leather-lined logo cape with the matching dress, a metallic purse, beige Pleaser boots, and aviator sunglasses.

She made a statement in a jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen look while out in London. Lady Gaga wore all-black while out in London. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Gaga paired the blazer dress with matching over-the-knee boots and a poppy pin in honor of the UK’s Remembrance Day.

Lady Gaga wore a leopard-print Valentino dress while doing press in Milan. Lady Gaga wore this Valentino look in Milan. Robino Salvatore/GC Images She paired the leopard look with tan heels, a white crossbody Valentino bag, and gold hoop earrings.