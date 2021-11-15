Search

All the daring looks Lady Gaga has worn to promote ‘House of Gucci,’ from sheer dresses to gowns with thigh-high slits

Celia Fernandez
Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic
  • Lady Gaga is having fun with her fashion choices while promoting “House of Gucci.”
  • She wowed in a red Versace dress with daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit at the Milan premiere. 
  • Here’s a look at everything Gaga has worn during the “House of Gucci” press tour. 
Lady Gaga looked stunning in a sheer purple dress with a statement cape and a daring slit.
Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty
The star made a splash at the UK premiere of the film in a Gucci dress that she paired with black patterned tights, black lace-up boots, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The dress’ waist-high slit also allowed Gaga to show off her undergarments. 
Gaga wore a sleek Et Ochs dress designed with a cutout across her torso and a thigh-high slit for a London screening of the film.
Lady Gaga wore a brown dress to a screening of 'House of Gucci.'
Lady Gaga wore a brown dress to a screening of ‘House of Gucci.’ Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Image
The star paired the dress with gold D’Accori Belle platform heels and gold jewelry. 
Lady Gaga also wore a head-to-toe Gucci outfit while she was in London.
Lady Gaga wore head-to-toe Gucci while doing press in London.
Lady Gaga wore a neutral-printed look in London. MEGA/GC Images
She paired her leather-lined logo cape with the matching dress, a metallic purse, beige Pleaser boots, and aviator sunglasses. 
She made a statement in a jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen look while out in London.
Lady Gaga wore all-black while out in London.
Lady Gaga wore all-black while out in London. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Gaga paired the blazer dress with matching over-the-knee boots and a poppy pin in honor of the UK’s Remembrance Day. 
Lady Gaga wore a leopard-print Valentino dress while doing press in Milan.
Lady Gaga wore this leopard-print Valentino look while doing press in Milan.
Lady Gaga wore this Valentino look in Milan. Robino Salvatore/GC Images
She paired the leopard look with tan heels, a white crossbody Valentino bag, and gold hoop earrings.
Lady Gaga stunned in a custom Versace dress at the Milan premiere of “House of Gucci.”
She wore a custom Versace dress to the Milan premiere of 'House of Gucci.'
Lady Gaga at the Milan premiere of ‘House of Gucci.’ Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The star’s dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and daring cutouts across her torso and hips. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress was inspired by a Gianni Versace design from the brand’s spring 1995 collection. 

She paired it with red heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

