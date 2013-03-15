See Lady Gaga's 24-Karat Gold Wheelchair

Terry Richardson showed off Lady Gaga’s 24-karat wheelchair in New York.

Photo: @Terry_World / Twitter

Watch out Kanye, Lady Gaga has her own throne … made of solid gold. After surgery for a torn hip joint, Mother Monster commissioned a 24-karat-gold-plated wheelchair from jewelry designer Ken Borochov.



The Daily Beast reports the glam chair was put together in a week complete with leather upholstery and canopy.

The 1.5 ounces of gold used to make the wheelchair is estimated at $2,600.

Terry Richardson posted the image of the singer at the right while the two were hanging out in New York.

The injury made the singer postpone shows in Chicago, Detroit, and Hamilton.

