Lady Gaga Had Dinner With Julian Assange Last Night—Here's Today's Buzz

- LittleMonsters.comGaga uploaded this photo to her website with the caption “No headline.”Lady Gaga visited WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange Monday night at the Ecuadorian embassy in London—where he has been staying for months while his request for asylum remains in limbo. While Gaga was in London to promote her new perfume, rapper MIA tweeted at the singer, “if ur at harrods today , come visit Assange at the Ecuador embassy across the st. im there. ill bring TEA and CAKE.” Looks like she took her up on the offer.
- Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg now controls all super-voting stock after David Geffen converted his Class B Stock to Class A stock—which carries less voting power.
- The usually-super buff Matthew McConaughey looked like a shell of his former self leaving church in Austin with the help of his mother. McConaughey’s drastic weight-loss is to play Ron Woodruff in the movie “The Dallas Buyer’s Club,” the true story of a man who contracted HIV through drug use in the ’80s and has to smuggle life-saving medications from Mexico.
- NBC comedies “Community” and “Whitney” won’t be premiering next Friday as originally planned. The network has postponed both shows for the moment with “Grimm” reruns set to air instead.
- Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in the Mindy Kaling-written romantic comedy “The Low Self-Esteem of Lizzie Gillespie” about a woman who’s spent her life pursuing loserish men until, out of nowhere, she starts getting pursued by the hottest guy ever.
- Richard Gere got told off in the Hamptons by a husband whose wife he was hitting on at Nick & Toni’s restaurant. Also at the restauarant that night: Meryl Streep, Mike Nichols, Blythe Danner, Alec Baldwin, Liev Schreiber and Brendan Fraser.
- Ugh. Ke$ha is writing a book titled “My Crazy Beautiful Life,” a picture-book memoir that will include the singer’s “thoughts and reflections.”
- Watch the first trailer for the new Bret Easton Ellis film “The Canyons” starring Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen:
