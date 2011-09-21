Lady Gaga Spilled Champagne Into A Handicapped Section At The Giants Game Last Night

Photo: Twitpic

Lady Gaga attended the Giants game last night sporting a Giants cap, and sat in a luxury box.The New York Post snapped this photo of her pouring champagne on railing of her box, and what’s below? A handicapped section.



Get it together Gaga, we hope this was a mistake.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has behaved badly at a sporting event. Last year she flicked people off at the Mets game, and chugged whiskey with some Yankees in their club house.

