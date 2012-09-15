Lady Gaga Gets Tattoo Live At Fragrance Launch—Here's Today's Buzz

- LittleMonsters.comLady Gaga gets tattooed live inside of a perfume bottle at her fragrance launch.Lady Gaga launched her debut perfume at the Guggenheim museum Thursday from inside a giant perfume bottle made of transparent glass where attendees—including Yoko Ono, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, Michael Strahan, Jason Wu and Lindsay Lohan—watched as the singer got a tattoo on her neck.
- Twitter/@LadyGagasFameThe tattoo.It’s official, the Gareth Edwards-directed “Godzilla” will invade theatres on May 16, 2014 and the studio is expecting a 3D release. This means “Godzilla” will be released on the same day as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and the week after will see the “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” sequel “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” May the fiercest creature win.
- “All in the Family” star Sally Struthers was arrested in Maine on Wednesday and has been charged with DUI.
- For the first time in the park’s history, Walt Disney World will offer beer and wine at the park in November at its new “Beauty and the Beast”-themed Be Our Guest restaurant. Alcohol will only be restricted to dinner hours.
- Ellen DeGeneres just sold an untitled single-camera comedy to NBC. The show is about a happily independent 32-year-old woman who, as she’s about to close on a house, realises she’s listed as “a single woman” and careens into an existential crisis.
- HBO’s highly anticipated Larry David movie “Clear History” will get an A-list cast including Jon Hamm, Kate Hudson, Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Eva Mendes, Bill Hader and Phillip Michael Hall. David will star as a man named Nathan Flomm who ruins himself professionally and relocates to a Massachusetts island under the new name Rolly DaVore.
- After Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo named their newborn Camden, Kristin Cavallari—who also named her son Camden last month—tweeted “Apparently Camden is a popular name!” After some on Twitter didn’t like her tone, the former “Hills” star tweeted, “By the way that wasn’t a bitchy tweet at all… I obviously love the name and I’m glad other people do too.”
- Dina Lohan is off her rocker in this new interview with Dr. Phil, judge for yourselves.
SEE ALSO: Watch the first trailer for “Lincoln” >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.