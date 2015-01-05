Lady Gaga Has Turned Her Instagram Selfies Into Ads For A Japanese Beauty Brand

Instagram/@ladygaga Lady Gaga is cashing in on her Instagram selfies.

Lady Gaga has taken 50 selfies that will act as the centrepiece for the Japanese beauty brand Shiseido’s ad campaign during one of Japan’s busiest shopping periods.

The pop star, infamous for her Instagram selfies, has become the face — and the photographer — of Shiseido’s 2015 New Year’s campaign, according to WWD.

A Lady Gaga Shiseido ad appeared in numerous Japanese national and regional newspapers over the New Year’s period. Forty-six were published on New Year’s Day, with the remaining four pushed out Friday.

The fan site Gaga Media has compiled a list of most of the images that appeared in Japanese newspapers.

The ads are not set to appear outside of Japan, but the campaign has garnered worldwide attention thanks to Gaga’s 4.8 million Instagram followers. Some of the ads that appeared in the newspapers (such as this one) were also posted on her Instagram account.

Making the activity all the more interesting is that Gaga has failed to mention the selfies are part of a marketing push, or any affiliation with Shiseido. If anyone were to complain about the lack of signposting, Gaga and Shiseido could incur the wrath of advertising regulators.

In November, for example, a marketing push from the Mondelez cookie brand Oreo featuring popular YouTube stars taking part in a “licking race” was banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority because the YouTubers failed to clearly identify the videos were marketing communications.

Here are five more of Gaga’s recent ad-worthy Instagram selfies:

