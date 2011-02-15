WATCH: Lady Gaga Arrives At The Grammys In An Egg

Here it is — Lady Gaga arrived last night at the Grammy Awards in a giant egg, carried on the shoulders of four muscular, semi-naked young men.
The red carpet audience was beside themselves.
“It’s hard to interview someone in an egg,” complained one reporter.
Prior to her arrival, Gaga tweeted: “Gaga is in incubation.”
Now we know what she meant.
Video below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.