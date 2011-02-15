WATCH: Lady Gaga Arrives At The Grammys In An Egg

Here it is — Lady Gaga arrived last night at the Grammy Awards in a giant egg, carried on the shoulders of four muscular, semi-naked young men.



The red carpet audience was beside themselves.

“It’s hard to interview someone in an egg,” complained one reporter.

Prior to her arrival, Gaga tweeted: “Gaga is in incubation.”

Now we know what she meant.

Video below.

