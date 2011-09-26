Lady Gaga Dwarfs Obama — Literally

Photo: ibtimes.com

Lady Gaga was front-and-centre as President Barack Obama spoke at a $35,800 per person fundraiser at the Atherton, CA home of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg — and at least in one respect was a bigger hit than the president.The music sensation “towered over everyone, a good 2 feet taller than POTUS,” according to pool reporter Carol Lee of The Wall Street Journal, who added she was helped by “sky-high heels” and hair that “added about 6 inches to her stature.”



Unassisted, Obama is a foot taller than Gaga’s 5′ 1″.

Read the full pool report from the evening below:

At 8pm pool was brought through the house, where Poker Face by Lady Gaga was playing, and into a white party tent set up in the back of the house. There were 7 large round tables – three on each side and one square in the middle in front of a small open space with an American and California state flag set up, where President Obama spoke.

At 8:03 pm Lady Gaga entered… delicately walking on sky-high heels (she towered over everyone, a good 2 feet taller than POTUS). She was wearing a floor-length sleeveless lacey black dress, her blonde hair was gathered in a bouffant up-do adorned with a black hair piece with a black veil down the back, which she swept to the side and in front of her left shoulder. (The hair added about 6 inches to her stature). She took a seat at the middle table in the tent and stood up with the other guests when POTUS entered a few minutes later.

Event was print pool only so no press photos.

POTUS spoke for about 8 minutes, with Lady Gaga sitting front and centre. And although he never acknowledged her obvious presence, it seems likely the two crossed paths during greetings inside the house before the dinner.

POTUS was introduced by Sheryl Sandberg. Remarks were similar to other events today.

He said he believes in a big, generous, tolerant, diverse America. “But we’re going to have to fight for that vision,” he said.

“We’ve made enormous progress but we’ve got a lot more work to do,” he said, adding that “we’re not even half way through.”

While he spoke, standing up with a hand-held mic, wait staff served guests plates of what looked like filets with baby carrots or risotto.

Some WH staff stood off to the side of the tent as POTUS spoke, including Jay Carney, as well as former WH staffer Sarah Feinberg, who now works for Facebook.

As pool was ushered out of the tent POTUS remarked to the donors that we were leaving and then asked if we had gotten food. A staffer replied that the pool was fed and comfortable. POTUS then said something that made the donors laugh but pool couldn’t hear it.

Holding in a large basement playroom/gym.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.