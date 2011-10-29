Lady Gaga Does India With Tricolor Hair

Lady Gaga arrived in New Delhi, India early to promote her performance for the Grand Prix after party on Sunday. She’s wearing a one-shoulder dress that actually looks normal, but went wild with her hairdo, sporting a beehive in the colours of the Indian flag.



And, even though she already wore a dress made of meat to the VMAs in 2010, PETA has asked her to wear a lettuce dress to her performance in India.

Though the singer hasn’t agreed to it, PETA is hopeful and already has plans for the ensemble. According to Sachin Bangera from PETA, the dress would be a full length gown that would take around six hours to make and would be made “entirely of lettuce and held together by pins and threads.” They would also have to continually spray the garment with water in order to keep it fresh before the performance.

She’d have to be really careful to keep it from breaking, but if anyone would wear lettuce to a concert, it’s Lady Gaga.

