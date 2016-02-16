Lady Gaga crushed it performing David Bowie's classics for a Grammys tribute

Lady Gaga channeled Ziggy Stardust and more David Bowies in a moving tribute to the late legendary musician and pop icon.

Performing a mashup of a number of his hit songs, including “Space Oddity,” “Rebel Rebel,” and “Heroes,” which spanned his more-than-five-decade career, Gaga honored the musician who died January 10 after a battle with cancer. He had celebrated his 69th birthday, as well as the release of his newest album, “Blackstar,” two days before.

Bright lights and eclectic costumes threw back to Bowie’s 1973 “Aladdin Sane” album. Video projections recreated his lightning bolt on her face. She even played on a mechanical keyboard that moved and shifted on robotic legs.

According to E! Online, Gaga’s tribute was one of the longer performances of the night.

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) president Neil Portnoy said, “She will take us through quite a bit of history of David Bowie’s repertoire. It’s one of the longest, larger segments of the night.”

She also paid an homage to Bowie with her red-carpet look. Sporting dyed red hair, blue eye shadow, and a space-inspired outfit, Gaga was channeling Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era.

Gaga shared a video on Instagram preparing for the Grammys. She shed a tear as she listened to “Blackstar” off Bowie’s newest and final album of the same name. “The world loves you David,” she wrote.

The world loves you David. A video posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 15, 2016 at 3:08pm PST



Two days before performing at the Grammys, Gaga posted a photo and video on Snapchat of her getting a tattoo in honour of Bowie. Her new ink is a portrait of the Starman from his “Aladdin Sane” album. “This was the image that changed my life,” she captioned one of her pictures.

Watch the tribute below:



