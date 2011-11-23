Lady Gaga Created A Window Display For Barneys Entirely Out Of Hair

Now there are two ways to fulfil that Lady Gaga fix in NYC: renting the one-bedroom apartment where her career got started and wading through crowds on Madison Avenue to admire the Gaga-designed holiday windows at Barneys New York. Yesterday morning the games began, complete with giant inflatable spiders, street performers, crazy balloons, and more, all heralding the midnight unveiling of Gaga’s Workshop, the name of this year’s display. For the window entitled “Gaga’s Boudoir,” Gaga worked with Barneys creative director Dennis Freedman to craft a scene “entirely from hair, as an homage to the creativity of her renowned hair stylist Bob Recine,” notes Architizer in a full recap of the spectacle. “Iconic references to past Gaga moments line the walls, floors, and furniture of this installation.” If this is supposed to be the platonic ideal of her bedroom, well, no real surprises there.



This post originally appeared on Curbed.

