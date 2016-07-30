Watch Lady Gaga sing amazing covers of The Beatles and Neil Young for the DNC

We already know Lady Gaga is a master of covers. We’re still waiting on a David Bowie cover album.
But Mother Monster proved her repetoire includes other classic artists: The Beatles, Neil Young, Charlie Chaplin, and more.
While Katy Perry performed “Rise” at the Democratic National Convention, Gaga performed at the “Camden Rising” concert for DNC delegates in Camden, New Jersey. The event was free and invite-only. Press was not allowed, but thankfully for our listening pleasure, attendees filmed Gaga’s rockin’ performances.
See Gaga jam at the piano while masterfully covering The Beatles’ “Come Together.”
Gaga covered another legend, performing Neil Young’s “Old Man.”
She covered fellow pop diva Cher’s “Bang Bang.”
She also sang Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile.”
And Gaga took on Edith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose.”
Gaga made a patriotic move and sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”
And she also went political with Phil Ochs’ “The War Is Over.”
NOW WATCH: Nobody wants to buy 50 Cent’s massive $6 million mansion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.