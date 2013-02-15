Lady Gaga Cancels The Rest Of Her Tour To Have Hip Surgery — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Vogue / YouTube screencap
- Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the remainder of her “Born This Way Ball” tour so she can undergo hip surgery. “After additional tests this morning to review the severity of the issue, it has been determined that Lady Gaga has a labral tear of the right hip caused by strenuous repetitive movements in her performances,” it was announced LittleMonsters.com. The release notes Gaga “will need surgery to repair the problem, followed by strict down time to recover.” Refunds for the cancelled performances will be available at point of purchase as of today.
- “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage has been cast in a “key role” in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Director Bryan Singer confirmed the news, tweeting: “Officially like to welcome #PeterDinklagefrom #GameOfThrones to #XMEN#DaysofFuturePast Very very excited!”
- AMC is adapting the popular arctic nightmare novel “The Terror” by Dan Simmons into a TV show set in in 1847 about an Arctic expedition whose crew stumbles upon a terrifying ice monster.
- In case you’re one of the few people watching “The Jeff Probst Show” on CBS, you should know it’s been canceled.
- Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, James Franco and Michelle Williams stunned on the red carpet (more like yellow brick road) for last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “Oz: The Great and Powerful.”
- Kate Upton didn’t know she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for the second year in a row until the news leaked online.
- Ke$ha drinks her own pee in her new MTV docuseries “My Crazy Beautiful Life.” “I was told drinking my own pee was good… Somebody tried to take my pee away from me and I said, ‘That is mine!’ So I snatched it up and took a chug and it was really gross so I don’t do it anymore.”
