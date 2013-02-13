Lady Gaga Suffering From Severe Joint Inflammation, Cancels Four Concerts

Photo: youtube.com

Lady Gaga cancels four concerts after a severe joint inflammation leaves her ‘unable to walk’Lady Gaga says she’s “heartsick” to postpone four shows after sustaining an injury that’s left her unable to walk.



The singer announced that concerts this week in Chicago, Detroit and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, have been postponed due to a case of synovitis, a severe joint inflammation.

Gaga took to Twitter to explain, saying she injured herself during a performance some time ago and her condition has worsened, leaving her immobile following Monday’s concert in Montreal. She’s been hiding the injury from her staff, but can no longer perform.

“I’ve been hiding a show injury and chronic pain for sometime now, over the last month it has worsened,” she wrote. “I’ve been praying it would heal”.

The remainder of the “Born This Way Ball” tour is expected to continue on schedule, beginning with a two-night stand in Philadelphia on February 19-20. Makeup dates for the missed shows will be announced later.

