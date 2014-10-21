Lady Gaga Reportedly Dropped $23 Million On This Insane Malibu Mansion With A Secret 'Batcave'

Lady Gaga has reportedly dropped $US23 million on a Malibu, California, mansion with a Batcave (yep, you read that right), according to Curbed.

The Batcave, which is accessible by a secret door, contains a wine cellar, home theatre, and bowling alley.

The home was sold by Dan Romanelli, the founder of the consumer-products division at Warner Bros., who listed it for $US24.95 million in May 2014.

Romanelli built the superhero-inspired home in 2006. “Batman was something that really helped build my division,” Romanelli, who worked on toys linked to the series, told The Wall Street Journal when the home went on sale.

The nearly 10,270-square-foot mansion also has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, gym, and pool.

