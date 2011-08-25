Here Are The 10 Most Powerful Women In Media

Photo: justjared.buzznet.com

On Wednesday, Forbes published its 2011 list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women.”While the names of female world leaders (Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton) and mega-celebrities (Beyonce, Lady Gaga) on the list are no surprise, the methodology caught our eye.



In addition to salary figures and media appearances, the magazine also took social media into consideration, specifically “Facebook fans, Twitter followers and YouTube views.”

Just take a look at No. 18 on the list, Beyonce‘s numbers:

Salary: $35 million

Facebook Friends: 19,138k+

Twitter Followers: 1,512k+

Hmm.

While there is certainly something to be said about the power of a social media presence, it’s quite another thing to use it as a measure of overall “power.”

Does close to 500,000 Facebook Friends make Gisele Bündchen powerful, or does it mean people just want to check out photos like these of the supermodel? And does that really make her more powerful than the President of Liberia or Managing Director of the World Bank?

