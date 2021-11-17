Lady Gaga deliberately gained weight by eating more pasta and bread to have a ‘fuller figure’ for her ‘House of Gucci’ role

Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga ate more pasta and bread than she normally did to gain weight for “House of Gucci.”

She also previously revealed that she spoke in an Italian accent for nine months.

Gaga said that her staying in character for almost a year was “an adjustment” for everyone.

In addition to adopting an Italian accent for close to a year, Lady Gaga ate bigger portions of bread and pasta to gain weight for her “House of Gucci” role, according to a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy-winning singer plays Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical drama out on November 24. In the THR profile published on Wednesday, Gaga opened up about getting into character for Reggiani, including eating more carbs for a fuller physique.

“My mother and father met me as Patrizia a couple times,” Gaga told THR. “And they were mostly laughing because my family gets a kick out of my love of artistry.”

She continued that while her commitment to becoming Reggiani during the shoot paid off onscreen, “there’s a downside to committing yourself to a role in that way because it’s an adjustment for everybody around you.”

“Suddenly, you’re not talking to Stefani anymore with an accent. You’re talking to Patrizia Gucci,” Gaga added.

Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM

Gaga previously revealed that living her life as Reggiani for nine months took a toll on her mental health.

In an interview with British Vogue published earlier in November, Gaga said she “never broke” character and dyed her hair darker, because it was “nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde.”

In fact, Gaga went so deep into becoming the character, she eventually had trouble telling real life apart from the movie set.

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” she said. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked.”