Lady Gaga Arrived At The American Music Awards On A Human Horse

Remember when Lady Gaga arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg vessel?

Well, the singer just tried to one-up herself Sunday by arriving at the American Music Awards red carpet on a half-mechanical, half-human horse looking like Donatella Versace.

Gaga, who was just announced as the new face of Versace, wore a lavender gown by the designer for the occasion.

Gaga explained that her inspiration was Bianca Jagger arriving to Studio 54 on the back of a white horse. Except Jagger’s horse was real while Gaga’s was operated by two people.

