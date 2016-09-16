Lady Gaga just announced when she's releasing her highly anticipated new album

Lady Gaga announced the release date of her new studio album, and revealed its name, during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe today, Pitchfork reports.

The album is titled “Joanne,” and it will be out October 21 through Interscope Records’ Streamline imprint.

“Joanne” is Gaga’s fourth studio album and first since the release of 2013’s “ARTPOP.”

The album’s lead single, “Perfect Illusion,” which features production from Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, is reportedly headed for a top 20 debut on the Billboard 100 chart following its release last Friday.

“Joanne” will also reportedly feature a number of prominent artists, including Beck, Father John Misty, Florence Welch (of Florence + The Machine), and Josh Homme (of Queens of the Stone Age), who plays guitar on “Perfect Illusion.”

Listen to “Perfect Illusion” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

