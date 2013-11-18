R.Kelly Made An Incredibly Bizarre Appearance During Lady Gaga's 'SNL' Performance

Aly Weisman

Lady Gaga acted as both host and musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

But one of the singer’s most bizarre moments came during her performance of “Do What U Want” featuring R.Kelly.

The performance incorporated a bunch of unexplainable dance moves, not meant to be funny. Watch the weirdness below:

Check out some of the duo’s killer moves:

Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lady Gaga R Kelly SNLDailyMotion/Idolxmusic/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’

Oh yeah, Gaga also performed “Gypsy”:

