R.Kelly Made An Incredibly Bizarre Appearance During Lady Gaga's 'SNL' Performance

Lady Gaga acted as both host and musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

But one of the singer’s most bizarre moments came during her performance of “Do What U Want” featuring R.Kelly.

The performance incorporated a bunch of unexplainable dance moves, not meant to be funny. Watch the weirdness below:

Check out some of the duo’s killer moves:

Oh yeah, Gaga also performed “Gypsy”:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.