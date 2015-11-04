Lady Gaga almost quit music, and she had a good reason

She might act tough, but Lady Gaga is only human.

Gaga recently told over 200 high school students and top policy makers at Yale’s Emotion Revolution Summit that she almost walked away from the music industry.

She cited money-hungry executives and the industry’s focus on physical image as reasons for her disillusionment. “I don’t like being used to make people money,” she said. “I feel sad when I’m overworked, and that I’ve just become a money-making machine.”

You can watch her full speech on Yale University’s YouTube channel.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

