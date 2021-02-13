Lady Gaga's vintage Alfa Romeo convertible is up for auction online — tour the listing before it's gone

Bring a Trailer 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate.

There’s a red 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate going for auction at no reserve on Bring a Trailer.

But its past ownership is what makes it special; it was once owned by none other than Lady Gaga.

It was also owned by an ex-Formula One driver named Eddie Irvine.

I’ve always known Lady Gaga had fantastic taste in fashion. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised to learn that she also has great taste in cars. She once owned this red-over-black 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate, which is now up for grabs on online car auction site Bring a Trailer.

Offered at no reserve, the auction will end in just a few days. And funny enough, Gaga isn’t the only celebrity who has owned this Alfa Spider. Eddie Irvine, an ex-Formula One race car driver, bought the car because she’d owned it, according to Road & Track.

The car wears Irvine’s signature, but when he approached Gaga to have her sign it, she apparently told him, “Get that shit out of here, now!”

And now it’s for sale. Keep reading to see more.

You can bid for this 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate that was once owned by Lady Gaga and ex-Formula One driver Eddie Irvine on Bring a Trailer.

It’s a red example with a black leather interior.

There’s also a black soft-top.

And a spare tire in the trunk.

There’s a Nardi steering wheel.

And there are close to 54,000 miles on the clock.

The car is a five-speed manual, so to drive it, you’ll have to know how to drive stick.

You can see photos of Lady Gaga riding in the Alfa with her then-boyfriend, Rob Fusari, in this Road & Track story.

The owner of the shop selling the car, Gaston Rossato, told Road & Track: “I don’t know why she wanted it, but I have a feeling I know why she didn’t want it anymore. I think it was a getting-rid-of-things-that-remind-you-of-an-ex-boyfriend situation.”

Ex-Formula One driver Eddie Irvine bought it after her.

He apparently bought it specifically because it belonged to her.

Irvine even signed the car. You can see his signature inside the glovebox.

Irvine also tried to get Gaga to sign the car.

But, apparently, when he approached her about it, she said, “Get that shit out of here, now!”

Choosing to list the Alfa on Bring a Trailer further legitimises how far new online auctioneers have come.

The listing was first spotted by Roadshow’s Daniel Golson.

Might fuck around and buy Lady Gaga's old Alfa Spider https://t.co/bynxXGacE7 — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) February 11, 2021

The auction is being held at no reserve and ends in just a few days.

