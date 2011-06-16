Bre.ad Is A URL Shortener With Built-In Ads, 50 Cent And Lady Gaga Are The First To Try It Out

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

As if online advertisements don’t permeate our browsing experience enough, Bre.ad wants to put 5-second “banners” up whenever you click a link shortened with its service.These days, most links people share are shortened using a URL shortener like Bit.ly or TinyURL, so in essence, Bre.ad is creating a new model with a pit-stop in between a link and the viewer’s final destination.



Lady Gaga and 50 Cent are among a few early adopters to try out the service by creating their own bre.ad links and banner ads.

When you shorten a URL using Bre.ad, you’ll be prompted to create a “toast,” a horizontal banner ad that will display on a viewer’s screen for five seconds before they’re taken to the destination link.

Five seconds will feel like a long time compared to what you’re used to waiting for web pages to load.

See below for an image of a Bre.ad pit-stop page that you’d see before you’re taken to the page you’re trying to get to. Unfortunately, it’s an ad for 50’s new stinker with Val Kilmer.

