Lady Gaga Is The First To 1 Billion YouTube Views

Lady Gaga has become the first person to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, THR reports. The singer had this to say on her Twitter account:



We reached 1 Billion views on youtube little monsters! If we stick together we can do anything. I dub u kings and queens of youtube! Unite!

As the current Queen of Twitter, Lady Gaga can add another crown to her shelf as the Queen of YouTube – for now. Justin Bieber is close behind with 965 million views and is looking to take over YouTube as part of his plot to take over the world.

