The 'Lady and the Tramp' remake is a good update to the original even though it feels like a straight-to-video movie

Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for the “Lady and the Tramp” remake on Disney Plus.

If you like “Homeward Bound,” you’ll enjoy the Disney Plus remake.

Overall, it’s a sweet update to the original to watch with the family, with some needed updates from the 1955 film.

Unlike the animals in the “Lion King” remake, the dogs in “Lady and the Tramp” emote more naturally.

Still, there are a few jarring CG moments, including Aunt Sarah’s cats.

At its best, “Lady and the Tramp” is reminiscent of the Disney classic “Homeward Bound.” At its worst, it feels like Disney’s eventual direct-to-DVD franchise “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.”

It’s clear why Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company’s remake of Walt Disney’s 1955 animated movie was never considered for theatres. The story of two dogs from different walks of life falling in love was never going to come anywhere near $US1 billion at the box office. The stakes just aren’t high enough. But it works fine as a family film on Disney’s streaming service with a few needed updates and moments that may make you misty-eyed.

Why you should care: It’s another Disney live-action remake with plenty of voice talent



Disney+ Janelle Monae and Benedict Wong voice Peg and Bull, seen above.

The latest in Disney’s long line of live-action remakes has a star-studded cast from Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”), Tessa Thompson (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange”), Janelle Monáe, and Sam Elliott. It’s directed by Charlie Bean, who directed 2017’s “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and worked on “The Powerpuff Girls Movie.”

Is this just like the original?



Disney ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

The film is more or less like the original – with a few additions and updates.

Lady crosses paths with stray dog, Tramp, who warns that her cosy lifestyle is about to be over when her owners welcome a baby into their lives. When Lady winds up lost without her collar on the streets, she has to find her way back home (think “Homeward Bound”). Instead, she finds herself on an adventure with the mangy mutt, which leads to an unexpected romance.

The remake is about half an hour longer than the 1955 film because of a few slight additions. Lady and the Tramp’s adventure is longer, Tramp is given a bit of a history, and the Siamese-cat song is changed entirely. But the rest is essentially the same.

What’s hot: The casting of real-life dogs for leads that can actually emote, Theroux and Thompson’s chemistry, and a much-needed update to the problematic ‘Siamese Cat Song’



Disney Look at this face. Lady is a very good dog in ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

From the moment “Lady and the Tramp” begins with the introduction of a cocker-spaniel puppy, there’s no denying that Lady is an adorable dog. Kids watching the film will probably won’t a plush version.

Unlike the “Lion King” remake, the animals in the “Lady and the Tramp” remake are real dogs, making for more nuanced performances. Disney did a great job finding its lead dogs, actually named Rose and Monty, in a foster home and shelter. You’ll probably spend a while looking at Rose wondering how they found a spaniel that looks so much like Lady.

Disney/Disney+ Here’s the original Lady versus the new one in the remake.

One of the biggest complaints with the “Lion King” remake was that the performances didn’t come across as much because the animals didn’t emote. That’s not the case in “Lady and the Tramp.” Maybe it’s because of the real dogs used, but you can tell when the animals are talking or are going through a range of emotions. It’s quite convincing and natural aside from a few times when it appears downright cartoonish.

The playful chemistry between Thompson’s well-mannered house dog, Lady, and Theroux’s bad-boy street dog is infectious. Highlights include when the two go on a boating excursion and the iconic scene of the two canines sharing a romantic spaghetti dinner together. That scene alone will make fans want to tune in.

Disney The iconic spaghetti scene is one of the film’s cutest moments.

The film also delivers a few updates from the 1955 film. Lady is more vocal, and the new film delivers an unexpected backstory for Tramp, which may make you tear up a bit. The biggest update comes in the form of revamping Aunt Sarah’s racist Siamese cats, who were named Si and Am in the original with buckteeth and slanted eyes. The “Siamese Cat Song” is replaced by a new song from Janelle Monáe, who voices Peg in the new film. The cats are a different breed.

Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) surprises as an updated version of the villainous Aunt Sarah, who couldn’t care less for Lady when she has to house-sit. Ken Jeong gets one of the funnier moments in the film playing a doctor, a role that’s a bit of an inside joke as Jeong was a real-life doctor before he became an actor.

Disney+ Yvette Nicole Brown offers some laughs before belittling Lady in the remake.

What’s not: Aunt Sarah’s CG cats look dreadful, and other elements of the film bog it down to make it feel a bit cheaper like a TV movie



Disney+ This is a cat, and it is frightening.

Disney may have revamped its most problematic part of the original “Lady and the Tramp,” but that’s not what people will be talking about. While the dogs look like actual canines, Aunt Sarah’s two precious cats look hideous. There aren’t any images to share of them yet, but they look like computer-generated cats dropped into a world in which all the other animals look realistic.

That said, some of the film’s CG is jarring. A few singing dogs look cartoonish as they’re singing in a dog pound. Two unnecessary puppies added in for comic relief also look a bit unnatural as opposed to the other dogs. As a whole, the film doesn’t feel up to par with the levels we’ve come to expect from a big Disney adaptation.

Otherwise, some of the humour is a little too cheesy and is obviously aimed toward smaller children. It’s those elements that make it feel like more of a dumbed-down TV movie.

Overall: ‘Lady and the Tramp’ is a sweet adaptation, but don’t expect anything better than a Disney Channel original movie



Disney+ Kids will thoroughly enjoy this remake.

If you liked “Homeward Bound,” you’ll enjoy this. The remake is a pleasant and fun watch for kids with family, but it’s abundantly clear why it wasn’t released in theatres. It feels like something that isn’t large enough for the big screen that people would pay to see. It plays more like a direct-to-DVD film.

If you grew up watching the original, you know you’re going to tune into the remake to see what it’s all about. You may even get misty-eyed a few times.

Grade: B-

You can watch a trailer for “Lady and the Tramp” below.

