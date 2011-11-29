Ladies! This Jailed Ex-Wall Streeter Could Be A Match For You

It’s pretty common knowledge— lots of ladies love Wall Streeters, and some Wall Streeters have no problem using that to their advantage.



But can that tactic work from behind bars? Disgraced trader Roy Ageloff is hoping that it does, says The NY Post.

Ageloff was linked to the Genovese crime family and was eventually charged with racketeering. But those small details don’t make it onto his profile (perhaps because they don’t mean he wouldn’t be a loyal boyfriend).

“What good is it to be king if you have no queen?” Ageloff is looking for a woman with an “honest heart.”

This honest hearted woman also shouldn’t mind that Ageloff’s millions are gone. He still owes $190 million in restitution to the victims of his stock fraud.

In fact Ms. Right might find that amusing — at least, he says she will after she Googles his name. She will also appreciate his positive energy and enjoy that fact that with Ageloff, she’ll never have a dull moment.

“I have experienced the highs and lows of life. Obviously, my current prison condition is the latter,” he writes in his profile. “But by no means has it dampened my zest for life. The best is yet to come.”

Oh, and he likes Italian food and his favourite film is Field Of Dreams.

Any takers?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.