Ladies, Here's Another Reason To Get That College Diploma

Photo: Flickr / Lee J Haywood

Even if she risks marrying down, getting a college degree is still a smart investment for women, according to New York Times’ Stephanie Coontz. The “success” penalty of the mid-20th century—when fewer men desired educated women—is being reversed. Today men rank booksmarts right up there with emotional stability and mutual attraction.



Here are more reasons Coontz says education pays off for women:

They’re less likely to divorce, and women at ages 30, 35 and 40 are more likely to be married than any other group.

They’ll have better sex, and get it regularly.

If they’re black and educated, they’re much more likely to marry.

They’ll have an easier time bouncing back financially after divorce, thanks to a steady day job.

Even if these women don’t marry, they’re still more likely to live “the longest, healthiest lives of all groups,” Coontz concluded.

