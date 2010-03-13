Meet The iMaxi

The Apple iPad is finally available for pre-order. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have already purchased one, you probably need a case.



Why not try the iMaxi from Etsy sellers Hip Handmaids? Usually listed at $40, it’s on sale for $30 until March 30.

It’s the “only Apple iPad case made with protective wings!”

Act now!

Here’s the Esty product description:

Description

***PRE-ORDER SPECIAL*** You Tweeted, we listened! Pre-order your iMaxi before March 30 and get $10 off of our $40 list price!

Introducing Hip Handmaids’ exclusive iMaxi—the only Apple iPad case made with protective wings!

With its durable vinyl outer layer and plush, quilted-cotton sleeve, the iMaxi helps keep your iPad clean and dry. Plus, the iMaxi’s Velcro-latched, advanced wing design wraps snugly around your device, so your iPad always stays where it should. Best of all, it shields it from all those unsightly and embarrassing data leaks that would make any motherboard worry!

Each handmade iMaxi can be easily customised to fit your active lifestyle. Please view other listings for different colour options including our uh… “lived in” red thread interior. If you don’t see a colour you like, just ask!

It’s the perfect one-of-a-kind embarrassing gift for the Apple geek in your life! Don’t be caught letting your iPad show!

PRE-ORDER YOUR iMaxi CASE TODAY!

———————————————–

SPECS

Size (open): 22.5 x 26.5 inches

Interior Sleeve: 10.25 inch opening

Weight: Light as a feather

———————————————–

ABOUT THE iPad:

Apple’s iPad will be available starting late March. Visit: http://www.apple.com/ipad/

———————————————–

FINEPRINT:

Do we really need to say this? (Sigh.) OK… Hip Handmaids’ iMaxi is for basic protection of your iPad. Hip Handmaids does not guarantee the safety of your device when using the iMaxi case—especially if you drop it on down a cement staircase or your four-year-old pours V8 Juice all over it.

[Patent pending, 2010]

