NASA's Latest Rocket Launch Looks Breathtaking From A Distance

The launch of NASA’s latest spacecraft may have been overshadowed by a photo-hogging frog (whose current health is unknown), but at least we know the mission is doing well right now.

The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) has started its journey to the moon, according to NASA. Once in lunar orbit, the spacecraft will send back information about the moon’s surface and atmosphere.

Here’s a beautiful photo from the launch, taken on Sept. 6. at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia.

