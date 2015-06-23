Ladbrokes is exploding after confirming deal talks

Ladbrokes shares are surging Tuesday morning, after the British bookmaker confirmed it is in talks with gambling and gaming group Gala Coral about a merger.

Shares have opened up over 10% this morning on news of the talks, hitting a 9-month high.

Google Finance Ladbrokes shares have jumped over 10% this morning.

Jim Mullen, CEO Ladbrokes, said: “A merger with Gala Coral could create a combined business with significant scale and has the potential to generate substantial cost synergies, creating value for both companies’ shareholders.”

Gala Coral operates betting shops, bingo halls, and casinos.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.