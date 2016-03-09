You can get odds of 100/1 on the Queen backing Brexit

Bookmakers are offering massive odds of 100/1 on Queen Elizabeth II publicly saying that she will back the ‘Leave’ campaign ahead of Britain’s vote on its EU membership.

Ladbrokes produced the odds after a story in The Sun newspaper claimed that Britain’s monarch is in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, because of a “bust up” she had with former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg at a lunch in 2011. The story ran under the headline “Queen Backs Brexit”.

The Sun says that the Queen argued that the EU was “heading in the wrong direction” and apparently left “no doubt about her passionate feelings over Europe.”

Despite The Sun’s allegations, Buckingham Palace has strongly denied that the Queen is anything other than impartial when it comes to a potential Brexit. The palace, which releases statements on behalf of the Royal Family, told the BBC that Queen Elizabeth II is “politically neutral” and the claims made by tabloid newspaper The Sun that the Queen “backs a Brexit” are “spurious” and “nonsense.”

“The Queen remains politically neutral, as she has for 63 years. We would never comment on spurious, anonymously sourced claims. The referendum will be a matter for the British people,” a statement from the palace said.

Members of the Royal Family are traditionally expected to remain politically neutral at all times — the Queen does not vote in general elections, and has never publicly declared allegiance to any political party.

While its offering the odds, Ladbrokes isn’t particularly confident that the Queen’s alleged views are going to make much difference to the referendum campaign. Matthew Shaddick from the bookies said: “Punters are so far unmoved by this news and, unless we start to see some big bets from the Windsor area, we’re keeping Remain as the favourite.”

The bookmaker is currently offering odds of 1/3 that Britain will vote to stay in the EU, making it strong favourite. A vote to leave is at 9/4 right now.

