Ladbrokes Blames $91 Million Fall In Profits On An Unnamed Asian Royal Who Is Buried In Gambling Debt

Photo: AP Images

Gambling giant Ladbrokes gave a ridiculous reason for a $91 million decline in profits in 2010.The company said a single person stopped making bets last year.



This unnamed person is believed to be a member of an Asian royal family, according to the Telegraph. This high roller is said to have spent the year paying off debts.

Thankfully, he appears to have started betting again in 2011 — judging from the $7 million in operating profits Ladbrokes had booked by the period ending Feb. 15.

