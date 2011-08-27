New York Jets RB LaDainian Tomlinson Is Selling His $5.2 Million Home In San Diego

Photo: zimbio.com

The New York Jets running back, LaDainian Tomlinson is selling his $5.2 million home in San Diego (via @DarrenRovell).The former San Diego Charger is finally getting rid of his ties to California.



The beautiful Mediterranean style home sits on more than 13 acres and features a movie theatre, guest house, a basketball court, a wine cellar, and beautiful California landscaping.

