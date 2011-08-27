New York Jets RB LaDainian Tomlinson Is Selling His $5.2 Million Home In San Diego

Leah Goldman
Ladainian Tomlinson New York Jets Running Back

Photo: zimbio.com

The New York Jets running back, LaDainian Tomlinson is selling his $5.2 million home in San Diego (via @DarrenRovell).The former San Diego Charger is finally getting rid of his ties to California.

The beautiful Mediterranean style home sits on more than 13 acres and features a movie theatre, guest house, a basketball court, a wine cellar, and beautiful California landscaping.

The house sits on 13 acres of land

Here's the pool

Awesome landscaping

The outdoor kitchen

One of the many fireplaces inside

The full basketball court

Another big room inside

More fireplaces

This is a closet.

A study/library

The master bathroom

Built in fish tank

The movie theatre

The den

A fireplace outside too

Part of the guest suite

Wine cellar

Kitchen

Another outside view

And another view of the amazing pool

