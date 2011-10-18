AWKWARD: Lady Gaga Dresses Like Marilyn Monroe, Sings 'Bad Romance' To Bill (And Hillary!) Clinton

SNL must be kicking themselves for not coming up with this first.



Lady Gaga (channeling Marilyn Monroe‘s famous showstopper for President JFK) performed this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl as part of a concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Clinton Foundation as well as a delayed celebration of Bill Clinton’s 65th birthday.

Gaga serenaded Bill and Hillary with her own version of “Bad Romance” switching in “Bill Romance” for some of the lyrics. It’s uncomfortable to watch Hillary laugh along.

