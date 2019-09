As anticipated, Stuff magazine gets the axe after Kent Brownridge and Quadrangle Capital finalise their $240 million deal for Dennis Publishing, now renamed Alpha Media Group. Stuff will become a section inside Maxim, Crain’s reports, and stuffmagazine.com will continue as a stand-alone Web site.



