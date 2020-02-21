A lawsuit challenging LaCroix's claims of natural ingredients has been dismissed

LaCroix A class-action lawsuit against LaCroix’s parent company has been dropped.

National Beverage Corporation, the parent company of LaCroix, announced that a lawsuit challenging its natural ingredient labelling has officially been dropped, and all related claims have been retracted.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleged that LaCroix used synthetic ingredients including linalool, a cockroach insecticide.

“This dismissal confirms our promise to demonstrate that these allegations had absolutely no merit and reaffirms that the Company delivers a pure and innocent product,” a National Beverage spokesperson said in a statement.

National Beverage Corporation, the parent company of LaCroix, on Wednesday announced “dismissal with prejudice and complete retraction” of allegations challenging the drink’s natural ingredient labelling. In the class-action lawsuit filed in 2018, plaintiffs stated that independent tests found traces of artificial ingredients, including a cockroach insecticide called linalool.

However, Beaumont Costales, the law firm representing the group, officially retracted the claims this week, stating that testing by a third-party laboratory “made no findings that LaCroix contained any artificial ingredients,” according to National Beverage’s press release.

“That laboratory has since confirmed in writing and separately under oath that its testing could not, and did not, determine whether the ingredients were ‘synthetic’ and made no finding as to the source of the ingredients it identified. We do not dispute that those same ingredients can be derived naturally,” Beaumont Costales said in a letter attached to the National Beverage press release.

“This dismissal confirms our promise to demonstrate that these allegations had absolutely no merit and reaffirms that the Company delivers a pure and innocent product,” a National Beverage spokesperson said in a statement. “This is a vindication of National Beverage and confirms the assurances we gave to our loyal following of LaCroix consumers, our customers and our shareholders that this lawsuit was baseless.”

National Beverage repeatedly denied the claims over the past two years, vocally defending the company and taking to social media to urge fans to “please stand with us as we defend our beloved LaCroix.” In subsequent statements, National Beverage embraced LaCroix’s cult status, once writing in a press release “our Cult, our Consumer, our Love and our LaCroix are . .. Genuinely Natural!”

“We are grateful to our loyal consumers and healthy advocates that continue to anticipate our new and exciting innovations,” the National Beverage spokesperson said regarding the retraction.

