Lacoste Is Now Dressing Nobu Staffers In The Hamptons

Photo: Lacoste

Just in time for the U.S. Open, labour Day weekend and New York Fashion Week, Lacoste is rolling out a new marketing strategy — dressing the wait staff at high-end establishments like Nobu in the Hamptons, and Soho House and Hotel Gansevoort in Manhattan.It’s providing the clothing for free, reports the New York Times, as part of “a broader effort to reinvigorate Lacoste, which some may associate with a bygone preppy era.”



The Parisian fashion house also just released a new signature line from Andy Roddick, who has endorsed the brand since 2005 (you can check out his latest commercial here.)

Since the label was founded by French tennis champion René Lacoste in 1933, it’s gone through a few phases — it was a huge hit in the 1950s when it reached the U.S., but lost traction in the 1970s and 80s after General Mills bought and cheapened the label, selling it at Walmart and other discount chains. Lacoste bought back the brand in 1992 and within the next decade marked up prices, and made it exclusive to retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Barneys.

Today, around 70 per cent of its sales in America come from its own stores and website.

